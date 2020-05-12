49 F
Salina
52.4 F
Topeka
49.1 F
Wichita
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
type here...
-- NEWS DESK --KNDY Local News

First Coronavirus-Related Death in Riley County

By Derek Nester
0
142

Must read

Kansas Headlines

KDOL Begins Accepting Pendemic Unemployment Assistance Applications

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García confirmed that Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) began accepting applications this morning. PUA is part of the...
Read more
KNDY Local News

First Coronavirus-Related Death in Riley County

Derek Nester - 0
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 12, 2020) A Manhattan man died today after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month. The male in his...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Orders Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff In Honor of Officer Mike Mosher

Derek Nester - 0
In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, May 13, until sunset...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/12/2020

Derek Nester - 0
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 12, 2020) A Manhattan man died today after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month. The male in his 30s was tested for COVID-19 in late April after seeking medical care for an underlying health condition. He was admitted and remained at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan until he was transferred to a hospital in Wichita last week.

The man was not a known contact of another positive patient and did not travel outside the county, meaning he most likely contracted the virus through community spread in Riley County.

“My heart goes out to the patient’s family and friends and I extend my deepest condolences to them,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “This tragedy affects all of Riley County, and we will only get through it by working together and supporting each other.”

Riley County has no new positive cases since yesterday and the total remains at 58. There are 11 active cases, with 46 recovered, and 1 fatality.

Governor Kelly is expected to announce the timeline for Phase 2 of the Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas later this week. Riley County officials will follow her timeline unless there is an outbreak or other local situation that would require a different response and a local health order.

For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at  https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.

Previous articleGovernor Kelly Orders Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff In Honor of Officer Mike Mosher
Next articleKDOL Begins Accepting Pendemic Unemployment Assistance Applications
- Advertisement -

More articles

KNDY Local News

Marshall County Sheriff Announces Retirement

Derek Nester - 0
Marshall County Sheriff Daniel Hargrave announced his upcoming retirement, following a letter released by Marshall County Clerk Sandra Wilson. Hargrave's retirement will be effective June...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Handful of SCC Programs Moving From Lincoln to Milford

Derek Nester - 0
Milford, NE (May 8, 2020) – A number of Southeast Community College’s transportation programs are moving from Lincoln to Milford beginning this fall. Automotive...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Construction Accident Claims One Life At Rock Creek High School

Derek Nester - 0
FLUSH, KS – Emergency crews responded this morning to Rock Creek High School on the report of a construction accident. The call was received approximately...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

Kansas Headlines

KDOL Begins Accepting Pendemic Unemployment Assistance Applications

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García confirmed that Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) began accepting applications this morning. PUA is part of the...
Read more
KNDY Local News

First Coronavirus-Related Death in Riley County

Derek Nester - 0
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 12, 2020) A Manhattan man died today after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month. The male in his...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Orders Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff In Honor of Officer Mike Mosher

Derek Nester - 0
In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, May 13, until sunset...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/12/2020

Derek Nester - 0
Read more
-- FOOTBALL NETWORK --

2020 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games Cancelled

Dusty Deines - 0
The Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games scheduled for June 13 in Beloit have officially been cancelled.  The decision came down on Monday morning as the...
Read more

© 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

KDOL Begins Accepting Pendemic Unemployment Assistance Applications

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García confirmed that Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) began accepting applications this morning. PUA is part of the...
Read more
KNDY Local News

First Coronavirus-Related Death in Riley County

Derek Nester - 0
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 12, 2020) A Manhattan man died today after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month. The male in his...
Read more