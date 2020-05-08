Handful of SCC Programs Moving From Lincoln to Milford

Milford, NE (May 8, 2020) – A number of Southeast Community College’s transportation programs are moving from Lincoln to Milford beginning this fall. Automotive Technology, Professional Truck Driver Training, and Motorcycle, ATV & Personal Watercraft Technology will all be on the Milford Campus beginning in the Fall Semester.

“The move brings us some positive changes,” said Mike Kuebler, program chair for Professional Truck Driver Training. “Being in a more rural setting, there will be far less traffic for when the students take their first drive in a tractor trailer. It also puts us in a location where we can visit other towns more freely and are still close enough to Lincoln that we can give the students experience with heavier traffic. We also have quick access to the interstate.”

Kuebler said the process of moving has been going smoothly since construction crews have had full access to the grounds, with no classes going on because of the pandemic.

“The building that we are inheriting is getting a new roof and an updated HVAC system,” Kuebler added. “The interior of it is getting a complete makeover as well.”

Prior to this fall, Automotive Technology was taught at the Lincoln and Milford campuses. Motorcycle, ATV & Personal Watercraft Technology was only on the Lincoln Campus.

The Fall Semester begins Aug. 24, 2020.