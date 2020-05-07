Construction Accident Claims One Life At Rock Creek High School

FLUSH, KS – Emergency crews responded this morning to Rock Creek High School on the report of a construction accident.

The call was received approximately 8:00 a.m. reporting a construction worker trapped in a hole that was approximately 12 feet deep.

Emergency responders from the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, Fire and the Manhattan Fire Department responded.

The construction worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation, and the victim hasn’t been identified.