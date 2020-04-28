Washington EMS Receives PowerLoad System

A new power loading system was installed in the City of Washington EMS ambulance earlier this month, providing for more secure patient transport and reducing risk of potential injuries to EMS personnel.

“Previously, EMS personnel would manually lift and move the cot, with the patient secured, into and out of the ambulance, which increases the potential for injuries,” reports full time EMT Caroline Scoville. “The new system, which is hydraulic and battery operated, provides additional safety for patients during transfers as well. While we hope that our services aren’t needed, our crew members are ready to respond and are excited to have this new technology available.”

The loading system was $25,340.46 including a necessary cot upgrade and installation, and was paid from the ambulance reserve fund upon approval from the Washington City Council.