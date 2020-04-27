Washington County Rescinds Quarantine Order For Travel To Kansas Counties

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners today voted unanimously to rescind Washington County Emergency Health Order 2020-01 which imposed quarantine of county residents who traveled to designated Kansas counties.

The restriction for travel to States per KDHE guidance remains in effect.

Additionally, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners rescinded the travel restriction refraining County employees from travel to Kansas counties requiring a 14 day quarantine.

As always, we recommend to use common sense when traveling.