Coaches Week April 27th-May 1st on The Sports Ticket

Catch one-on-one chats with coaching greats from North Central Kansas on The Sports Ticket, weekday mornings 9:10-10:15 on KD Country 94.
Monday, April 27th
Jon Bingesser
Former Head Coach at Sacred Heart, Beloit, & St.John’s/Tipton
Tuesday, April 28th
Roger Barta
Former Smith Center Head Football Coach & Kansas Hall of Famer
Wednesday, April 29th
Andy Niemczyk
Beloit Wrestling Head Coach
Thursday, April 30th
Mike Weatherman
Former Head Coach at Sylvan Unified & Sylvan-Lucas
Friday, May 1st
Curt Christians
Former Head Coach at St.John’s/Tipton & Lakeside
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.