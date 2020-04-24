Coaches Week April 27th-May 1st on The Sports Ticket

By
Derek Nester
-

Catch one-on-one chats with coaching greats from North Central Kansas on The Sports Ticket, weekday mornings 9:10-10:15 on KD Country 94.

Monday, April 27th
Jon Bingesser
Former Head Coach at Sacred Heart, Beloit, & St.John’s/Tipton

Tuesday, April 28th
Roger Barta
Former Smith Center Head Football Coach & Kansas Hall of Famer

Wednesday, April 29th
Andy Niemczyk
Beloit Wrestling Head Coach

Thursday, April 30th
Mike Weatherman
Former Head Coach at Sylvan Unified & Sylvan-Lucas

Friday, May 1st
Curt Christians
Former Head Coach at St.John’s/Tipton & Lakeside

