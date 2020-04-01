Mitchell Co. Prohibits The Use Of Self-Serve Fountain Machines

The Board of Health / Health Officer hereby issues the following order of no longer allowing customers to use self-serve fountain machines:

Per the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, customers are no longer allowed to use self-serve fountain machines until further notice. This includes no longer allowing cups to be refilled. A business may obtain a drink from the fountain machine and deliver to a customer, but a customer cannot obtain the drink themselves.

The basis for this order is:

In efforts to reduce exposure and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This order will remain in effect until vacated by the Board of Health or Health Officer. Any questions regarding this notice may be directed to Cortney Murrow, Mitchell County Health Department Administrator, at 785-738-5175, or in person at the Mitchell County Health Department, 310 W. 8th St Beloit, KS 67420.