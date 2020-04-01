Mitchell Co. Orders 14-Day Isolation To Travelers From Certain Kansas Counties

The Board of Health / Health Officer hereby issues the following order of 14 day isolation and quarantine:

To individuals who have traveled to areas identified by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), also to include the following counties in Kansas: Johnson, Wyandotte, Douglas, Leavenworth, Sedgwick, Coffey, and Shawnee. People subject to quarantine under this order must comply with the KDHE home quarantine guidelines currently in place and as they are updated. Any planned travel going forward will also incur the same order for isolation and quarantine.

The basis for this order is:

In efforts to reduce exposure and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This order will remain in effect until vacated by the Board of Health or Health Officer. Any questions regarding this notice may be directed to Cortney Murrow, Mitchell County Health Department Administrator, at 785-738-5175, or in person at the Mitchell County Health Department, 310 W. 8th St Beloit, KS 67420.