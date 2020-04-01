KDHE Opens COVID-19 Case Investigation at Lansing Correctional Facility

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Leavenworth County Health Department are conducting a joint medical investigation into the COVID-19 cases identified at Lansing Correctional Facility.

On March 31, the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) announced three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

KDHE is conducting the tracing and investigation within the facility regarding offenders and staff. Leavenworth County Health Department will conduct tracing and investigation outside of the facility. The health agencies will contact those individuals identified as being at risk, individually.

For questions related to facility practices, please contact KDOC at (785) 296-1928.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.