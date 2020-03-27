Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Evening & Tonight

Storms will develop in central and eastern Kansas this evening with some storms becoming strong to severe. The primary hazards will be large hail and locally heavy rainfall. However, an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will linger into Saturday morning and winds will become breezy through the day. Dry weather returns on Sunday, but will be short lived as precipitation chances build back in by Monday afternoon.

