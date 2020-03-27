Riley County Issues Stay At Home Order

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – March 27, 2020) To mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Riley County, Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs has issued Order No. 3 which is a Stay at Home Order effective 12:01 a.m. Sunday morning, March 29, 2020.

Read the official Stay at Home Order here.

This Order No. 3 supersedes the First and Second Orders previously issued. Individuals and personnel of organizations and businesses not exempted herein are ordered to STAY AT HOME to slow the rate of community spread of COVID-19 through intensified social distancing.

“With full community cooperation, this proactive public health Order No.3 may minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our Riley County community,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.

Individuals who are not employed at an organization or business exempted by Order No. 3 may only leave their residence to perform a necessary activity or essential function under Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order No. 20-15.

Essential workers will NOT be required to carry or present any documentation to go to work.

Please note, grocery stores, pharmacies, and any other government identified essential business will remain open now and in the future. It is ok to go outside for walks, bike rides, and exercise that does not involve close contact with people outside your household. To the extent possible, caregivers should keep their children at their residence unless childcare is necessary for the caregiver to perform an exempt activity or essential function work.

All public gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors, are prohibited.

Restaurants, bars, and coffee shops shall not provide dine in seating access to the public. (Drive-thru, carry-out and curbside service and delivery may be provided).

Clothing and shoe stores, jewelry stores, gift shops, bookstores, furniture stores, home décor, and other similar businesses shall cease offering their services immediately.

Entertainment businesses, clubhouses, and other similar businesses shall cease offering their services immediately.

Organized or unorganized gatherings with more than 10 participants on sport fields, courts, trails, golf courses, other public areas are prohibited immediately.

Businesses and employers that remain open can do their part to keep the community safe by following the guidelines and best practices outlined on the Riley County Coronavirus website at www.rileycounty.gov/coronavirus.

“Those of us at the EOC have worked very hard the last few days endeavoring to do the right thing for our community,” said Riley County Police Department Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup. “We have been in regular communication with the MHK COVID-19 Medical Task Force and have sought their advice and have their support. We have also looked at many of the Stay at Home Orders already issued in surrounding communities in an effort to craft one that best fits the needs of Riley County.”

A screening hotline staffed by medical personnel is available every day from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to provide guidance for anyone who has symptoms. The screening hotline number is 785-323-6400.

A Q&A hotline for general questions about the coronavirus response in Riley County is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Q&A hotline number is 785-587-4526.

Public updates will be provided daily at 4:15 p.m. on the RCHD Facebook Page at https://facebook.com/rileycountyhealthdepartment.

For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.