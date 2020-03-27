Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 3/23/2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Tom Holle member, County Clerk Sandra Wilson, Deputy County Clerk Sammi Jackson and County Counselor Jason Brinegar via speaker phone. The meeting is being streamed live on the Marshall County Clerk and Election Office facebook page.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 3/16/20 meeting. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the Special Board Meeting Minutes of 3/19/2020. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall gave an update on the meeting that was held Friday, March 20, 2020 in the basement of the courthouse which included Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr., Commissioner Bramhall, County Clerk Sandra Wilson, Blue Rapids Mayor Jerry Zayas, Vermillion Mayor Jim Woolsoncroft, Oketo Mayor Mel Holle, Frankfort Mayor Brian Smith, Waterville Mayor Josh Stoudt, Marysville Mayor Jason Barnes, Asst. Marysville Chief of Police and Public Information Officer Matt Simpson and Ellen Barber with Marshall County Partnership for Growth. The purpose of the meeting was to work together to provide the residents of Marshall County any assistance that is needed. Ellen Barber gave the group several print outs regarding small business assistance during this time. She will be the resource to reach out to when/if businesses need assistance. She will be establishing a contact person in each City to relay information to.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. He presented the Board with the Standard Form Agreement provided by Schwab-Eaton for Kruse Dozer to begin constructing the new C & D pit at the Landfill.

The Board gave directive to Public Works Administrator Mike Craig to make arrangements for Janitor Tony Joyce to carry a cell phone. This will enable other offices to reach the janitor when needed and limit the interruption to Public Works Office Coordinating Supervisor Sondra Klover to locate him.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig also visited with the Board about the precautions they are taking at the various shops in regards to limitation of outside visits and social distancing. They will continue work as usual as long as they can. Due to the weather, they have not been able to work on the bridge projects.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar (via telephone) said that he is working on the Marshall County Closed Courthouse Protocol document and is still waiting for information from a couple of departments. Once he has received information from all offices, he will get the document out to all departments and will be put on social media as well as copies being placed at the front door by the drop box.

Commissioner Kickhaefer relayed to the other two commissioners that small business owner, Alex Shultz, was asking what the County plans to do to help the businesses who are being forced to shut down due to the Resolution that was recently passed. The Board feels that there are going to be resources from the Federal Government to assist the business owners.

A call was placed to Dr. John Ryan at 9:10 a.m. Dr. Ryan is the Public Health Officer. The update from Dr. Ryan was that there are no positives in Marshall County as of yet. They are conducting staff meetings daily on the situation. The medical staff at CMH do concur that there are likely positives in Marshall County but with the limited testing they do not have confirmation of that. KDHE has imposed stricter protocol for testing patients, therefore, not all possible cases are being tested. They are working diligently to allow for more private lab testing. Marshall County has received 2 negative results and there are still a dozen tests that have not been returned yet. Dr. Ryan explained that the incubation time for the coronavirus is 2 weeks. He said the first 5 days of carrying the virus are the most dangerous and that is the time when most people do not even know they have it. The symptoms will gradually increase from there. He stated that Chief of Staff Dr. Shane Thoreson will be sending publications to the newspapers to keep the public informed. It was suggested that they utilize the radio as well.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar asked Dr. Ryan if he was familiar with the Resolution the Board passed last week and if at this time we need to make any changes to this Resolution. Dr. Ryan felt that the Resolution #20-20-03-19-1 was appropriate and no changes need to be made at this time. He did explain that the situation changes daily and he is in close contact with County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes so if any changes need to be made in the future he would relay that information to her.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Cintas Fire Protection, Cincinnati, OH

For Agency Inspection

$1,711.01-Agency on Aging Fund-P.O. #6198

Nelson Power & Lights, Marysville, KS

For misc electrical repairs

$1,263.37-Health Building Fund-P.O. #6159

NCS, Manhattan, KS

For Office 365 Business Essentials Subscription (1 yr)

$2,175.91-General – Computer & Maintenance Fund-P.O. #6195

NCS, Manhattan, KS

For NCS Silver Maintenance Contract Inv #89969

$2,860.00-General – Computer & Maintenance Fund-P.O. #6189

NCS, Manhattan, KS

For NCS hosted Unified Secure Enterprise Wireless for Entire Bldg

$3,102.00-General – Computer & Maintenance Fund-P.O. #6194

Allied Technical Consultants, Hays, KS

For Maintenance on 911 & address mapping

$2,500.00-911 Local Fund-#6136

Quadient, Carol Stream, IL

For Postage

$3,500.00-General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #6193

NCS, Manhattan, KS

For Labor to install all existing AV & install new BitDefender endpoint protection

$1,937.50-General – Computer & Maintenance Fund-P.O. #6197

NCS, Manhattan, KS

For Phase 2 network infrastructure & e-mail

$5,355.34-General – Computer & Maintenance Fund-P.O. #6196

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board to update on the nutrition sites. Marysville’s meal numbers are staying steady. Frankfort and Blue Rapids numbers are going up. Meals on Wheels is serving 35-38 daily. The drive through boxed meals are working well. The time to pick up meals is 11:30 to noon and it seems to be working well. Transportation is down. They have ceased out of county transportation. KDOT approved the use of transportation vehicles to delivery Meals on Wheels if necessary.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane informed the Board that she has filled out paperwork for reimbursement of up to 75% of revenue lost due to ceasing the out of county transportation.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane is having all mail held at the post office and will pick up daily from the window instead of having delivery to the building. She also reported that she is postponing the Harvesters distribution until June of 2020 and canceled the Bread Basket commodities at this time. Mrs. Lyhane will be temporarily discontinuing the Twin Valley cleaning service and the County employees will take up this duty.

A call was placed to Jeff Dankenbring of Midwest Land & Home. They have a land auction scheduled for March 28 at 10:00 a.m. The auction was supposed to take place at the Helvering Center but since the County building is closed they will need to find an alternate location. Mr. Dankenbring said that they had plans to implement more of an online type of auction in 2020 and with the coronavirus, this has moved that process along. They now have full online capabilities and phone bidding in place. This auction will be held at the old Dank’s/Crome grocery store building. They will abide by the 10 person or less Resolution. Commissioner Kickhaefer reminded him that there should be no food or drinks and hand sanitizer available upon entering the building. She also recommended that they consider questioning the attendees as to where they have been lately and how they are feeling.

Brad & Tracy Studer were recently approved for Neighborhood Revitalization to build a house in the new Hartley Ridge subdivision. They have run into some complications and will no longer be building in that subdivision. The house plans will not change. The Board agreed that they could just come back to the Board and ask for an amended application with the new location and the 1 year time frame would start from the amended date.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall said he talked with County Appraiser Francine Crome regarding her printer. She was able to secure a printer similar to the one she has from Network Computer Solutions and will be purchasing same.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the Home Sewer bill to the Division of Environment for the annual wastewater permit fee in the amount of $185.00 to be paid out of the appropriate fund. Unanimous.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Four (4) abatements with an assessed value of 12,488 and a tax amount of $2,627.01. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 10:28 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Monday, March 30, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m.