Mitchell County Prohibiting Public Gatherings

The Board of Health / Health Officer hereby issues the following prohibitions or restrictions regarding public gatherings in the County:

Prohibit all public mass gatherings until further notice.

The basis for this order is:

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that spread easily from person to person and may result in serious illness or death, and has been confirmed in Kansas and Mitchell County, resulting in serious illness and multiple deaths in in the state of Kansas. To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the Mitchell County Health Department recommend implementation of community mitigation strategies to increase containment of COIVD-19. The Mitchell County Health Department is prohibiting all public mass gatherings until further notice in efforts to reduce exposure and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This order will remain in effect until vacated by the Board of Health or Health Officer. Any questions regarding this notice may be directed to Cortney Murrow, Mitchell County Health Department Administrator, at 785-738-5175, or in person at the Mitchell County Health Department, 310 W. 8th St Beloit, KS 67420.