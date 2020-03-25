NCCF Launches Emergency Grant Funding Program in Response to COVID-19

Norton, Kansas, March 2020 — In order to respond to the short and long-term challenges that Norton County nonprofits and charitable organizations are facing due to COVID-19, NCCF has launched the Emergency Grant Funding Program. This program is designed to meet the unique and immediate challenges that nonprofits are experiencing in this time of crisis. Requests will be reviewed daily, and applicants will receive determination of funding within 48 hours. The application, along with other COVID-19 related information and resources, can be found on NCCF’s website: www.nortonccf.org/covid-19.

Applicant Requirements/Qualifications

Applicant must be a nonprofit or charitable organization serving Norton County.

Maximum request amount per application is $2,500.

Organizations may apply for multiple requests, as there may be many unforeseen emergencies as a result of COVID-19.

Applicant must be able to prove that the new/increased burden is related to COVID-19.

Dollars will be available for programmatic or operational expenses.

“As a community foundation, we recognize how critical our nonprofit and charitable organizations are to the overall health, safety, and prosperity of our county,” said Tara Vance, Executive Director of NCCF. “Providing quick and responsive access to emergency funds is one of the best ways we can support them as we navigate the unknowns of today and tomorrow.”

Community members who want to support these efforts can make an online contribution to the Emergency Grant Funding program at https://www.gnwkcf.org/donate-neighbor. In order to guarantee that 100% of the donation stays in Norton County, please select “Norton County” in the drop-down menu while making the transaction.

For more information about this program, please contact Tara Vance at 785.874.5106 or tara@nortonccf.org. NCCF’s physical office in the Heaton Building is closed; however, staff are continuing regular functions remotely.

About Norton County Community Foundation

The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.