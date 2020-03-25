Z-96.3 The Lake To Rebroadcast Classic Kansas Jayhawk Games

GLEN ELDER – Tune to Z-96.3 The Lake this Saturday for two classic broadcasts from the archives of the Learfield/IMG College Kansas Jayhawk Radio Network. It is the perfect way to escape quarantine, and hear the smooth sounds of Brian Hanni.

Kansas vs. Dayton – 11/27/19

Beginning at 1:00 p.m., catch the November 27, 2019 matchup between the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks and the Dayton Flyers, that went to overtime in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tournament Championship. Devon Dotson lead the way with 31 points, and Udoka Azubuike had 29.

Kansas at Baylor – 2/22/20

Beginning at 7:00 p.m., catch the thrilling Kansas at Baylor game from February 22, 2020 where the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks defeated the No. 1 Baylor Bears 64-61, ending the 23-game win streak in the Big 12 Conference for the Baylor Bears. Udoka Azubuike lead the way with 23, Devon Dotson with 13, and Isaiah Moss had 11. This win propelled the Jayhawks to a Big 12 Conference Championship.

These broadcasts will be available on Z-96.3 The Lake, and via our website and mobile apps within a 75 mile radius of Cawker City per restrictions from Learfield IMG College.