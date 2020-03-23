Governor Kelly Announces Executive Order To Further Improve Public Safety Regarding COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Kelly today announced new measures to protect Kansas families from the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Governor Kelly will issue an Executive Order limiting mass gatherings to 10 persons. The decision was based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and modeling from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) that projected cases of COVID-19 in Kansas to sharply rise to a range of 300 to 900 by the end of the month.

“This is an escalating crisis, and we must make sacrifices and adjustments to ensure the safety of our neighbors,” Kelly said. “We all need to do what we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The Executive Order to be issued Tuesday also includes a framework counties will be required to use if local officials determine it is necessary to issue stay-at-home orders. The guidance will provide information on how to include these orders for essential infrastructure and businesses.

With 89 Kansas counties without a confirmed case as of today, the Governor does not plan to issue a statewide stay-at-home order at this time.

“The crisis continues to evolve by the hour, and a statewide stay-at-home order may indeed become necessary at some point soon,” Kelly said. “For now, the actions we are taking will ensure as much consistency as possible for local communities.

The Governor also reiterated the need for Kansans to be proactive and work together.

“The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home,” Kelly said. “Continue practicing good hygiene and take all of these orders seriously. These actions will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, save lives and help us all transition back to our normal routines.”