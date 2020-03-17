Kansas Prisoner Review Board – Derby and Topeka Public Comment Sessions Cancelled

In an effort to protect the health and safety of all involved, and at the direction of the PRB chairperson, please be advised that the March 2020 Public Comment Sessions scheduled for Derby and Topeka have been cancelled.

Those interested in providing information for consideration by the Prisoner Review Board are encouraged to submit written correspondence to the mailing address contained on the KDOC website at https://www.doc.ks.gov/prb/public-comment-sessions. Electronic correspondence may be sent to KDOC_PRB_Public_Comment@ks.gov.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.