Blue Valley Technologies Implements New Safety Measures

Home, Kan. – Monday, March 16, 2020 – Blue Valley Technologies is taking the unprecedented global challenges caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) seriously. Please be assured that during this time of uncertainty, the health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority.

Understanding many have been encouraged to work and/or study from home, BVT has pledged to do its part to keep the community connected. Therefore, any customer required to work and/or study from home is encouraged to call 877-876-1228 to see if they qualify for a temporary increase in internet speeds at no additional cost.

BVT management team and board of directors will be monitoring the health crisis through guidance of local, national, and global health organizations. Cautions, suggestions, and warnings issued by health and safety officials will be considered and implemented whenever possible.

BVT has initiated the following precautionary measures to ensure minimal risks to employees and customers, as well as to maintain our high standards of quality communications services.

Effective through March 31, BVT will be restricting outside traffic inside its facility. Payments can be made online, in the mail, over the phone, or left in the outside drop box. Any equipment needing returned can be left in the waterproof receptacle outside the office near the front doors. The customer service team and technicians will still be available to assist customers over the phone or through the online chat feature.

Customer service will require verification of healthy households prior to dispatching service technicians on house calls. Likewise, new installations, trouble tickets, and outage repairs will be limited to essential services, including telephone and internet only, until the threat has dissipated.

BVT has also made the decision to suspend the use of its community building during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but are working hard to ensure your safety and the safety of our employees. Please be assured our team will remain working hard for you. Our primary goal is to ensure you stay connected and your quality of service does not suffer. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We wish you all health and safety now and for years to come.