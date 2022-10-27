USDA Provides Over $3 Million to Bring High-Speed Internet Access to Communities in Kansas

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA, Kan., Oct. 27, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis today announced that the Department is providing $3,066,752 million to bring high-speed internet access to two Kansas counties.

“High-speed internet is essential for success in education, healthcare, and business in the twenty-first century.” Davis said. “Federal funding makes it possible for communications companies, like Blue Valley Tele-Communications, to serve our state’s rural communities.”

Today’s announcement is part of a larger national announcement including 24 states and three territories.

Details of the Kansas investment are:

A $3,066,752 grant will be used to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network to connect 3,000 people, 255 businesses, 14 educational facilities and four farms to high-speed internet in Marshall and Washington counties. Blue Valley Tele-Communications Inc. will make high-speed internet affordable by participating in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

Background: ReConnect Program

To be eligible for ReConnect Program funding, an applicant must serve an area that does not have access to service at speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) (download) and 20 Mbps (upload). The applicant must also commit to building facilities capable of providing high-speed internet service with speeds of 100 Mbps (download and upload) to every location in its proposed service area.

To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, visit www.rd.usda.gov or contact the nearest USDA Rural Development state office.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.