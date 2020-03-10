Kansas Department of Corrections Announces New Director for Kansas Correctional Industries

TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that Colin Holthaus has been selected to serve as the director of Kansas Correctional Industries (KCI). Holthaus begins his new role on March 16.

“KCI plays such an important role in preparing offenders for a successful return to their communities,” said Secretary Zmuda. “With Colin’s background, he is the perfect person to continue to grow our industry partnerships.”

Holthaus has previously held positions at the National Association of Trailer Manufacturers, BNSF Railway and Frito-Lay. He received his bachelor of science degree in technology in 2004 at Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, Kan. He completed his master of business administration in 2009 at Friends University, Wichita, Kan. In 2013, Holthaus completed his juris doctorate at Washburn University School of Law, Topeka, Kan.

Created in 1957, KCI employs more than 1,000 inmates in a combination of traditional and private-sector jobs. Those jobs consist of both high- and low-skilled opportunities, providing many inmates with highly marketable job skills upon release from prison.