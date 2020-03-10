2020 Governor’s Awards for Business Excellence Accepting Nominations

Topeka, Kan. – The Kelly administration announced today that nominations are being accepted for the prestigious 2020 Governor’s Awards for Business Excellence, which honor businesses across the state.

“The Governor’s Awards for Business Excellence have been presented to outstanding Kansas businesses since 1995,” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said, “It’s my honor to continue the tradition of recognizing the magnificent work Kansas businesses do for our people and our communities.”

In past years, the state has presented the Governor’s Award to one outstanding Kansas business. This year, in addition to Business of the Year, the state also will present awards for Outstanding New Business, Outstanding Veteran-owned Business and Family Friendly Business. Regional awards also will be presented in the Manufacturing and Distribution, Healthcare and Nonprofit, Business Services and Retail sectors.

“Businesses play a critical role in creating and maintaining a healthy Kansas economy,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “With so many terrific businesses in Kansas, I know members of the selection committee will have their work cut out for them in selecting this year’s winners.”

Nominations for the Governor’s Awards for Business Excellence are reviewed and scored by a committee of Kansas businesses and economic development professionals.

Businesses may be nominated by an individual or organization, and nominators may submit multiple companies for consideration. Self-nominations also are accepted. The nomination deadline is April 3, 2020. Additional details on the awards, as well as the nomination form may be found online at www.kansascommerce.gov/governorsawards.