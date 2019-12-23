Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/16/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, chairman, Keith Bramhall member (arrived at 8:51 a.m.), Barbara Kickhaefer member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson. Steve Boyda of Marysville was present to observe the meeting. Paul Kessinger with the Advocate arrived at the meeting at 9:03 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the December 9, 2019 meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Marshall Co Sheriff’s Office, Marysville, KS

For ½ cost of watchguard 4RE camera system in 2020 Tahoe

$2,385.12-Sp. County Attny Fund-P.O. #6115

National Institute for Jail Operations

For KS Jail Training Academy for 4 jailers

$2,000.00-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6059

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, KS 66434

For Contract Attorney Fee (December 2019)

$2,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6106

Reese & Novelly, Wamego, KS

For Audit Fee

$6,250.00-General (Commissioners)-P.O. #6120

Kevin M Hill, Hiawatha, KS 66434

For Asst Ms/Co Attorney

$3,333.33-Acting County Attorney Fund-P.O. #6118

The Stop Trafficking Project, Shawnee, KS

For Be Alert presentations (5 schools & parents)

$1,000.00-Safe Kids Fund-P.O. 6094

Haug Communications, Seneca, KS 66538

For Repair & Fix Radio Tower at Sheriff’s Office

$3,980.70-911 Special Fund-P.O. #6007

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase order. Motion passed 2-0.

Lacal Equipment Inc, Jackson Center, OH

For Chain Assembly, link w/pins & cotters #0699W

$1,166.12-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109022

Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg reported the bridge in St. Bridget township is now open.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said he has located a 2003 Chevrolet Duramax regular cab, flat bed diesel pickup. Mr. Craig & Mr. Yungeberg have test driven the truck and feel it would be appropriate for the new welding truck for the bridge crew. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig recommended that he purchase this truck for $13,500.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to purchase the 2003 Chevrolet Duramax single cab, flatbed pickup for $13,500 from Darrin Jacobson of Waterville, KS. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer received a phone call from a patron regarding a concrete bridge located in Blue Rapids Township, she is going to drive by it but due to the weather she has not made it there yet. However, she was unsure of the location so Public Works Administrator Mike Craig showed her in the plat book where it is located.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said they will be cleaning out ditches on 2nd Rd per concerns of land owners Luin Berger and Robert Wilson.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said the estimate to construct a bridge at the Haug low water crossing is $191,980 + $5-6K for concrete. This will need to be a 70’ bridge. No action was taken at this time.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said the estimate to fix the Waterville bridge is $150,000 this is only for the underneath repairs and does not include pin & hanger or deck which could put it up to $250,000 just to repair.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig will bring back to the Board next week a list of 2020 projects. He does know he will be replacing one motor grader next year and possibly acquiring another salt truck.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. He presented the Board with the contract for Elizabeth Olson (which was approved last week) to be signed.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar presented a contract for court appointed services for Kelly Fuemmeler at the rate of $2,800/month or $33,600/year effective January 1, 2020 and Steve Kraushaar for court appointment services at the rate of $3,000/month or $36,000/year effective January 1, 2020.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve and sign a contract for court appointed services with Kelly Fuemmeler in the amount of $2,800/month or $33,600/year effective January 1, 2020. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve and sign a contract for court appointed services with Steve Kraushaar in the amount of $3,000/month or $36,000/year effective January 1, 2020. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar presented the Board with Resolution #19-12-16-01 which states that the Board of County Commissioners will consider adoption of the Neighborhood Revitalization program and will hold a public hearing on December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Marshall County Courthouse.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to publish a Resolution #19-12-16-01 to adopt Neighborhood Revitalization program and hold a public hearing on December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Unanimous.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board. She presented them with Resolution #19-12-16-02 to request a portion of the balance remaining in the 2019 Motor Vehicle Operating Fund on December 31, 2019 be retained by the Marshall County Treasurer to be transferred to the Motor Vehicle Equipment Fund in the amount of $4,000.00 with said fund not to exceed $20,000.00.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Resolution #19-12-16-02 as requested by County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker. Unanimous.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker recommended to the Board that Angie Price be moved from Clerk 1 Step II at the rate of $16.28/hour to Deputy Treasurer at the rate of $18.77/hour effective January 2, 2020.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to move Angie Price from Clerk 1 Step II at $16.28/hour to Deputy Treasurer at the new 2020 rate of pay. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann met with the Board. He reported that they did receive the 2019 Emergency Management Performance Grant in the amount of $24,016.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann also gave the Board a quote for a new laptop computer from Dell. County Clerk Sandra Wilson will see if the price would be any different through CDW with a government rate.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann would like to request that $10,000.00 be moved from the 2019 budget to his Capital Outlay fund.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the Abatements as presented with a value of 56,479 for a total tax abatement of $7,805.91. Unanimous.

It was brought to the attention of the Board that going forward, if the County continues to sell Farm & Home Publishers Plat books that we can only sell them for our cost and that sales tax would have to be collected. The possibility was discussed that maybe Road & Bridge Department could take over this service since they already collect some sales tax.

Nick Novelly of Reese & Novelly was here to present the final 2018 Audit Report. He highlighted the findings of the audit. There were a couple of notations of departments being over budget. He also advised that the County consider a specific person in charge of Grant supervision as the grant reporting is very inconsistent among departments. Mr. Novelly also advised that going forward, the end of year Resolutions for transfers need to be approved in December as usual, however, he would suggest that in January/February after the County has a good idea of the 13 month bills and the ending balances, that the transfers be put on the books, rather than wait for the audit to get done. In doing it this way, the new auditor will have all the information to them when working and finalizing the audit for 2019.

Commissioner Baier left the meeting at 10:58 a.m.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to appoint himself as temporary chairman in the absence of Commissioner Baier. Motion passed 2-0.

Jerry Zayas, Roger Edwards and Bill Barrington of American Legion Post 169, Blue Rapids, KS met with the Board. In a joint effort with American Legion Post 332 of Waterville, the organizations are respectfully seeking the Board’s endorsement in naming a five mile portion of US Highway 77 from the western limit of the City of Blue Rapids to the eastern limit of the City of Waterville, to “Corporal Allen Oatney and SP4 Gene Myers Memorial Highway” who were both killed by hostile fire while serving their country during the Vietnam War. The American Legion Posts understand that this has to be legislative action with the approval of KDOT and have sent letters requesting support and help from State Representative Bill Pannbacker and State Senator Elaine Bowers. They are just asking the County for a letter of support. County Counselor Jason Brinegar was called to join meeting to ensure that the County can legally give this letter of support. County Counselor Jason Brinegar will draft a letter of support and bring back to the County for approval and signatures.

County Sheriff Dan Hargrave met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase order. Motion passed 2-0.

Superior Emergency Response Vehicles, Andover, KS

For 2020 K-9 Tahoe

$49,170.25-Sheriff’s Reserve Fund-P.O. #6061

Sheriff Hargrave said that the pickup that he recently ordered should be delivered soon. This truck will replace the Black Dodge pickup. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig will be purchasing the Dodge pickup from the Sheriff’s department.

Sheriff Hargrave requested that the remaining balance of his 2019 budget after the 13 month bills are paid to be transferred to the Capital Improvement fund. County Clerk Sandra Wilson will print out current budget reports and go over this with Sheriff Hargrave to try to get a better idea of a dollar amount to be transferred.

Commissioner Kickhaefer discussed with Sheriff Hargrave his comments in the newspaper about his living in fear every day that he will get a phone call about some type of tragedy occurring at the jail because the county has not taken the necessary steps to house criminals in an adequate facility. Kickhaefer said she had discussed housing with Washington County Sheriff and they could house inmates for $30 a day per inmate. If the issue of safety for corrections officers, safety for inmates and safety for the public was eminent, Kickhaefer said maybe we should start housing inmates in Washington County this week. Sheriff Hargrave said he didn’t believe those were his exact words and that there was possibly some exaggeration in the story. Hargrave told the commissioners he does not believe there is an eminent need to transfer any inmates at this time.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase order. Motion passed 2-0.

Darrin Jacobson, Waterville, KS

For 2003 Chevrolet 1 Ton Diesel Dually Truck

$13,500-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109023

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 12:36 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Monday, December 23, 2019 beginning at 8:30 a.m.