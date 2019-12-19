Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/9/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present for the meeting. Paul Kessinger with The Advocate arrived at the meeting at 9:12 a.m. Others present for a portion of the meeting were Janet Duever, Pat Ellenbecker, Jami Ellenbecker, Francine Crome, Ellen Barber and Nick Stoll.

The Board of Commissioner called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the December 2, 2019 meeting. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to Extend Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas for the week of December 9, 2019. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

G.T. Distributors, Austin, TX

For Hornady 9 mm 135 grain duty & Hornady 223 tap 55 grain duty ammunition

$2,171.60-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6056

Steven A. Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For Contract Attorney (November 2019)

$3,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6105

CDW Government, Chicago, IL

For Microsoft Open Licenses Sheriff’s Office

$1,466.20-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6060

Central Mechanical Construction, Manhattan, KS

For Repair fire marshal inspection deficiencies.

$1,474.96-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6058

Farm & Home Publishers, Belmond, IA

For 100 2019 Plat Books

$2,300.00-General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #6117

Reese & Novelly, Wamego, KS

For Audit Fees

$1,500.00-General (Commissioners) Fund-P.O. #6113

On Target, Grain Valley, MO

For 9mm 124 grain practice & 5.56 55 grain practice ammunition

$1,144.54-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6057

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Commissioner Bramhall asked Public Works Administrator Mike Craig about the rotation of fuel vendors at the County Shops. Mr. Craig explained what the current process is and he will start rotating fill ups between Wanklyn Oil and Kramer Oil.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase order.

Koch Excavating, Axtell, KS

For Machine Hire @ $170/hr 14 ¼ hrs B#28-B.9 & C#29-A.2

$2,422.50-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109020

Commissioner Kickhaefer asked Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg if it would be feasible for someone, like Inline Construction, to retrieve the old truss bridge located in Cleveland Township that has fallen in to be repurposed for the projected Marysville dog park. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg both felt that the structure would probably sustain too much damage during the removal process to really be of use. The Board had no objections to someone trying to remove the structure to be repurposed.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig was going onsite at the Haug low water crossing in Lincoln Township with a representative from Husker Steel to get an estimate of a complete bridge package for the construction of a bridge. It was deemed that this bridge will be in excess of 60’, therefore, the County Bridge Crew will be unable to build it.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig has located a 2007 Kenworth T800 truck that is for sale by an individual in St. Marys, KS. Dave Younger and Courtney Cassidy from the Frankfort Shop went and looked at the truck last week. The Board gave Mr. Craig directive to begin negotiations for the purchase of the truck.

Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg said that the St. Bridget bridge concrete slabs were set last week and will finish the welding and open the bridge by the end of the week.

The Board opened discussion on renewing the Neighborhood Revitalization Program which expires as of 12/31/2019. Present for this discussion was County Counselor Jason Brinegar, County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker, County Appraiser Francine Crome, Former County Appraiser Janet Duever, Pat Ellenbecker, Ellen Barber and Nick Stoll. The current plan encompasses the entire boundary of Marshall County and is a rebate of 60% for 3 years. Ellen Barber and Nick Stoll encouraged the Board to think about establishing designated places for improvement and focus more on in-fill housing. It was also suggested that The Board establish a higher rebate amount for this type of improvement. Commissioner Kickhaefer would like to see some type of a grievance process for those taxpayers who are delinquent in paying their taxes instead of just removing them from the program. Former County Appraiser Janet Duever feels that the program is a benefit to the taxpayer and that they should be held accountable and responsible for complying with the rules of the plan including paying their taxes on time. It was the consensus of the Board that the Appraiser’s office should be the starting point for all applications as the appraiser’s office is responsible for assessing the property for taxation.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to renew the current Neighborhood Revitalization Plan for 3 years at the same rebate of 60% per application years of 2020, 2021, 2022. The only change to the plan will be that the Appraiser’s office will be responsible for processing the applications and giving them to the County Clerk for approval by the Board. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar presented a contract to renew Elizabeth Olson as appointed attorney for Child in Need of Care cases.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to renew the contract presented for Elizabeth Olson as appointed attorney for Child in Need of Care cases. Unanimous.

Scot Loyd with Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd, LLC talked with the Board about finalizing the 2020 budget lines including any raises for the upcoming year. The Board told him to calculate $100/month raises for all employees and input that into the final budget. Mr. Loyd will gather actual payroll expenses for 2019 and send a final budget to the Board. The 2020 Budget expenditures and levy have already been set, these adjustments are made within the budget and does not require amendments.

Nick Novelly with the auditing firm of Reese & Novelly met with the Board. Mr. Novelly met with the Board to discuss the Resolutions that were approved in December of 2018 for transfers of a portion of the free and unencumbered balances remaining in various funds. The previous practice was that the Resolutions were approved in December and then the final audit would give directive to make these transfers in the following year. Mr. Novelly said that it is really not up to the auditor to decide if these transfers should be made but it is a financial decision that the Financial Officer or Board must make. Once these transfer decisions are made, we will notify Mr. Novelly and then they will be able to finalize the 2018 Audit next week.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to Rescind Resolutions #18-12-31-4 and #18-12-31-5 which allowed for that portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2018 County General (Sheriff) Fund (8-0100-062-890) of Marshall County after all legal claims, purchase orders and obligations of whatever nature have been charged against said fund, but not to exceed the amount of $180,000 shall be transferred into the Sheriff’s Reserve’s Fund (6-0109-000-895) and that portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2018 County General Fund of Marshall County after all legal claims, purchase orders, and obligations of whatever nature have been charged against said fund, but not to exceed the amount of $1,500,000 shall be transferred into the Sheriff’s Reserve Fund (8-0109-000-895) respectively, so long as it is legally able to Rescind said Resolutions. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to modify Resolutions #18-12-31-4 and #18-12-31-5 to transfer a portion of the free and unencumbered balance to the Capital Improvement fund only if the Resolutions cannot be Rescinded as noted above. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to direct County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker to process all the remaining transfer Resolutions from December 2018. Unanimous.

Mr. Novelly did inform the Board that he has sold the audit portion of his business and will no longer be performing any audits. The Board will be seeking proposals for all future audits.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Evergy, services at 2 lift stations

200 Benjamin, Home $ 50.64

408 E. 3rd, Home 63.28

TOTAL $113.92

Linda Weber, wages & expenses $193.19

Dustin Tormondson, wages $184.70

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the Pawnee Mental Health 2020 contract for services. There are no changes in the contract from previous years. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to allow Public Works Administrator Mike Craig to offer $37,000 to Keith Cain of Emmett, KS for the 2007 Kenworth T800 truck for the Frankfort shop. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Keith Cain, Emmett, KS

For 2007 Kenworth T800 truck

$37,000.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109021

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to Amend the former motion to approve vouchers as presented to include the $37,000 voucher to Keith Cain for the purchase of the 2007 Kenworth T800 truck. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to adjourn the meeting at 1:21 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Monday, December 16, 2019 beginning at 8:30 a.m.