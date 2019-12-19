“A Roaring 2020” Is Theme For Hospital Auction & Casino Night

MARYSVILLE – Save-the-date for the must-attend event of the New Year! “A Roaring 2020” will be the theme for CMH Foundation’s 8th annual casino night on Saturday, March 7, 2020. This year’s gala will be held at St. Gregory’s Parish Hall in Marysville. Doors will open at 6:30pm with a buffet dinner served at 7:00pm. The evening will include live and silent auctions, casino games, door prizes, and a cash bar. All will be in the theme of the glitter and grandeur of the 1920’s prosperity, and prohibition-era speakeasies.

Advance tickets will be available February 1st for $40 each or $65 per pair, and can be purchased at Community Memorial Healthcare or by calling Pam Harrison at 785-562-4381. Seating is limited for this exclusive event – tickets sold out for last year’s event, so be sure to get yours soon! If still available at the door, ticket prices will increase to $50 each or $75 per pair.

Four sponsorship options will be available this year:

$150 – Two event tickets + event advertising

$300 – Four event tickets + event advertising + additional ‘casino cash’

$500 – Six event tickets + event advertising + additional ‘casino cash’ + reserved seating

$750 – Eight event tickets + event advertising + additional ‘casino cash’ + private table

Guests are encouraged to dress in roaring 20’s fashion – dapper suits, feathers, fringe, beads, and glitter will all be all the rage at this annual charity fundraiser.

Proceeds from the casino night and auction go directly towards improving patient care through the purchase of needed equipment and technology updates for CMH facilities. The CMH Foundation was created in 2012 to help sustain the fiscal well-being of the hospital and its entities. Over the past eight years, the Foundation has raised over $570,000 to help CMH stay at the forefront of evolving medical technologies for our patients. This year’s event will be no different; monies raised will go towards the purchase of respiratory ventilators, a bladder scanner, a pediatric exam table and digital scale, a tonometer for measuring head injury or eye trauma, and other needed equipment purchases for thirteen departments throughout the organization.

For more information, to become a sponsor, or donate to the auction, please contact Foundation Director, Pam Harrison, at 785-562-4381 or email pkharrison@cmhcare.com.