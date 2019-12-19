Cloud CC Offering Adult Education & GED Classes

Cloud County Community College will be offering adult education and GED classes in January in Concordia, Junction City and Clay Center.

The Adult Education program at CCCC offers an adult learning atmosphere to gain skills necessary for success at home and in the workplace. The classes are open to individuals 16 and older who are not enrolled in school. Basic skills and diploma preparation classes are offered afternoons and evenings in Concordia; mornings, afternoons, and evenings in Junction City; and afternoons in Clay Center to accommodate working adults’ schedules. Classes are small with both classroom and computer instruction.

Those who attend can also improve on basic skills in everyday reading, math and English, as well as learn employability skills while earning WorkReady Credentials. Computer skills are also a part of the courses, where students can gain basic Microsoft Word and Internet skills, and also earn technology certificates.

GED test preparation instruction is also available at all three locations. The centers are located at CCCC’s Concordia campus, at the Geary County campus in Junction City and at Dreams Unlimited in Clay Center.

All students must attend orientation before enrolling in classes. Orientation for new students at Concordia is January 9 and 10, and they must register by January 8. For students at Junction City, orientation is January 7 and 8. In Clay Center, students must register by January 7, and orientation is January 8 and 9. The first day classes at all three locations is January 13.

All classes are limited in size. For more information or to register for orientation in Concordia or Junction City, contact Debbie Kearn, ABE/GED Director, Cloud County Community College at (785) 243-1435, ext. 335 or (800) 729-5101, ext. 335. For information in the Clay Center area, call Kathy Dawson, Dreams Unlimited coordinator at (785) 632-2588.