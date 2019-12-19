New Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program Topic For January Senior Luncheon

MARYSVILLE – Join Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) for lunch on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, for the Sterling Connection Lunch Bunch. Attendees will learn about CMH’s new pulmonary rehabilitation program from respiratory therapist Bob Garrett, CRT, CPFT.

“You are not alone in this fight against lung disease,” said Garrett. “Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a comprehensive, medically-monitored exercise program, which emphasizes disease prevention and management, education and support. It is designed to help patients increase their endurance and quality of life after experiencing a variety of heart and lung conditions,” he said.

Designed as a health and wellness program for people 50 and older, Sterling Connection members can attend the CMH Lunch Bunch, the hospital’s monthly program series that features a healthy lunch and guest speaker. The luncheon is normally held the first Wednesday of each month from 12-1 p.m., but will be held in January on the second Wednesday, due to the New Year holiday.

Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., and costs $5. Please RSVP to Ashley Kracht, director of Public Relations and Marketing, by calling 785-562-2311. To be added to the Sterling Connection mailing list for notification of future luncheon programs, please contact Kracht at the number above, or by emailing ackracht@cmhcare.org.