Homicide Investigation in Montgomery County

By
Derek Nester
-

MONTGOMERY COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Independence Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the homicide of a 19-year-old that occurred in Independence, Kan. on Saturday evening.

The Independence Police Department requested KBI assistance at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

At approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, the Independence Police Department received a 911 call from a citizen who reported hearing gunshots. When officers responded they found a female victim who had been shot near the intersection of Laurel St. and Main St. The female was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as 19-year-old Kimberly D. Meeks of Coffeyville.

Preliminary information indicates that Meeks and a white male were walking on foot in the area when an unknown person in a car fired gunshots at them and fled. The male accompanying Meeks, who is approximately 19-years-old, also ran from the area. 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Independence Police Department at (620) 332-1700. Callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

