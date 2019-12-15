Homicide Investigation in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Independence Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the homicide of a 19-year-old that occurred in Independence, Kan. on Saturday evening.

The Independence Police Department requested KBI assistance at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

At approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, the Independence Police Department received a 911 call from a citizen who reported hearing gunshots. When officers responded they found a female victim who had been shot near the intersection of Laurel St. and Main St. The female was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as 19-year-old Kimberly D. Meeks of Coffeyville.

Preliminary information indicates that Meeks and a white male were walking on foot in the area when an unknown person in a car fired gunshots at them and fled. The male accompanying Meeks, who is approximately 19-years-old, also ran from the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Independence Police Department at (620) 332-1700. Callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.