MONTGOMERY COUNTY– The Kansas of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department made an arrest connected to the homicide of 19-year-old Kimberly D. Meeks that occurred Saturday, Dec. 14.

On Sunday afternoon, Dec. 15, 18-year-old Benjamin J. Mason was arrested at his residence in Coffeyville for first-degree murder. Mason was then booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The Montgomery County Attorney is expected to prosecute the case. The investigation is ongoing.