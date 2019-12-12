Public Invited To Fort Riley Wreaths Across America Ceremony

Fort Riley, in conjunction with the Fourth District, State of Kansas, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary, will host a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Fort Riley post cemetery, 193 Huebner Rd, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.

Col. Kevin Lambert, 1st Infantry Division Chief of Staff, is scheduled to make remarks. Service representatives will place ceremonial wreaths for each of the armed forces, Merchant Marines, Gold Star families and POWs/MIAs. Afterward, wreaths will be placed on individual military gravesites in the cemetery.

Wreaths Across America holds simultaneous observances in more than 1,400 locations in all 50 states and 24 national veteran cemeteries on foreign soil. The intent is to remind people that “Every Stone Has a Story” and to teach younger generations about the value of honoring those who sacrificed to protect America’s freedoms. The organization’s motto is “Remember, Honor, Teach.”

The Fort Riley ceremony is made possible through donations and volunteers. For more information, visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

This is the thirteenth year Fort Riley has been involved with the annual event.

Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a DOD ID card will need to stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a pass. DOD ID cardholders are considered Trusted Travelers and may vouch for up to seven other people in their vehicle. You can learn more about accessing Fort Riley by visiting https://home.army.mil/riley/ or by calling (785) 239-2982.