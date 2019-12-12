Norton County Community Foundation Awards $21,455 in November and December Grant Cycles

Norton, Kansas — Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) awarded $21,455 to Norton County nonprofit organizations and charitable projects in the November and December grant cycles. These funds were part of the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which offers financial support to qualifying and deserving projects and programs in Northwest Kansas. Grants supported the following organizations and projects:

Norton Community High School for the Model UN Competition. The grant will allow fifteen high school students to participate in the competition at Wichita State University in January.

Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center for fuel, maintenance, and supplies for the Mobile Child Advocacy Center and Mobil Therapy Unit that travels to Norton County to provide direct healing services to children and families who have experienced abuse.

Prairie Dog Press for organizational capacity-building initiatives.

Magical Hometown Christmas for Phase III of the volunteer-led initiative to decorate downtown Norton with Christmas lights.

Norton Rural Fire Department for updated equipment, including SCBA units, voice amplifiers, and helmets.

This brings the total of awards funded through the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund at NCCF in 2019 to $90,946.98. “Awarding grant funding to local nonprofits and charitable projects is one of the highlights of our work,” said Tara Vance, NCCF Executive Director. “We love seeing the positive impact on our community that comes as a result of funding these projects.”

The guidelines and application for the Hansen Grant can be found on NCCF’s website at nortonccf.org. Applications are due the first day of every month to be considered for that month’s funding. For more information, please contact Tara Vance at 785.874.5106, tara@nortonccf.org, or visit the NCCF office at the Heaton Building in Downtown Norton, located at 112 S. Kansas in Norton, Kansas.

The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.