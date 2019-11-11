Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/4/19

The Board of Marshall County commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Paul Kessinger with the Marysville Advocate arrived at the meeting at 9:08 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes of the previous meeting were approved upon motion of David E. Baier, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following Home City Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate accounts. Unanimous.

Evergy

Service at 2 lift stations – 200 Benjamin $ 52.77

408 E 3rd St 66.21

TOTAL $118.98

Dustin Tormondson Wages $184.70

Linda Weber Wages $161.61

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to Extend Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas for the week of November 4, 2019.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Anda Meds

For Tdap – 10 boxes

$3,339.55-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6083

Anda Meds

For Shingrix

$3,877.82-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6084

GSK

For Shingrix – 10 doses

$1,413.20-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6085

Sanofi Pasteur

For Flublok – 11 boxes

$5,054.98-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6086

Steven A. Kraushaar, Attorney, Marysville, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (November 2019)

$3.000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6101

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board. They reported the weather has been good so they are continuing to work on the bridge projects.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

BAT Tire Co, Frankfort, KS

For (4) Hercules 11R22.5 truck tires #601F

$1,301.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109005

Carroll Construction Supply, Ottumwa, IA

For 60 – 50# bags Quick Patch deck repair for bridges

$2,033.32-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109006

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson reported that we have been approved for the low water crossing bridge project of $150,000 with the additional $50,000 for closing a structure for a total of $200,000 reimbursable. These dollars will be used to replace bridge in Waterville Township, Section 12 – 7th Road. The estimated cost of the project is $285,000, currently the structure is 35 x 16 and the proposed structure will be 45 x 24.

The Board and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig discussed the Haug low water crossing. This is a bridge the county could build and material cost would be approximately $60,000-$70,000. This project will be revisited at a later time.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. He discussed the next steps in the sale or disposition of the tax sale properties that the County now owns. Once the Board decides how they want to dispose of the properties, the process will need to be published in the newspaper twice before the time of sale. Mr. Brinegar will discuss this with the Board in the near future.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Clerk of the District Court Nancy Koch met with the Board. Mrs. Koch has received a bid from Network Computer Solutions in the amount of $7,753,81 to upgrade/purchase new computers for her office. She is waiting to get a bid back from Networks Plus for the services. Also, Clerk of the District Court Nancy Koch mentioned that Judge Patton would like the Clerk of the District Court to stay on the same IT services that the rest of the judicial district is in and that would be Networks Plus, therefore, the Clerk of the District Court’s office WILL NOT be included in the Network Computer Solutions IT package.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the LOW BID for the Clerk of the District Court computer upgrades (either Network Computer Solutions or Networks Plus). Mrs. Koch will submit a Purchase Order in the near future. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to extend the warranty and upgrade the Imaging Office Systems for the archived scanning of documents in the amount of $2,652.00 annually. Unanimous.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board. She presented the Board with the 2018 tax roll settlement showing that the tax rolls have been balanced prior to accepting 2019 taxes.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase order to add the check scanner to the previously purchased cash counter for the Treasurer’s office. This will be paid ½ out of Motor Vehicle and ½ out of Treasurer’s funds.

Cummins Allison

For check scanner

$1,109.41-Treasurer’s Fund- P.O. #6110

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker and Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. Title IIIC did receive part of the dollars they were expecting for reimbursement, therefore, a transfer of funds did not need to be made at this time. It has been advised that in the future, any bills that cannot be paid out of Title IIIC due to lack of funds, can and should be paid out of the General Fund.

The Board will need to draw up a Resolution and sign it to authorize the previous $45,000 transfer from the General Fund to Title IIIC.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders presented by Public Works Administrator Mike Craig. Unanimous.

Landmark Implement, Inc.

For 2019 JD 331G Compact Track Loader …..5704 L3019M

(Lease – totaled)

$62,039.61-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109004

(This is covered under insurance and the claim will be paid out minus the $500.00 deductible)

Foley Industries, Park City, KS

For Balance due on TS loader repair

$28.00-Solid Waste Fund-P.O. #109007

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchases orders. Unanimous.

GSK

For Shingrix

$1,413.20-Health Dept Fund-P.O. #6089

Anda Meds

For HIB 30 doses; MMR 50 doses

$4,186.69-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6088

Pfizer

For 5 boxes Prevnar (PCV13)

$9,450.65-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6087

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to adjourn the meeting at 10:59 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Monday, November 18, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. The Board of County Commissioners will Canvass the November 5, 2019 General Election at 8:30 a.m. on November 11, 2019. The Board will Canvass the election and approve vouchers. The courthouse is closed in observance of Veteran’s Day but the Canvass is open to the public.