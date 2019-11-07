Shop Small On Small Business Saturday

MARYSVILLE, KAN: Marysville Convention & Tourism, Marysville Main Street and the Marysville Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Small Business Saturday in Marysville on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm in Downtown Marysville. Activities will include a Shop Small Headquarters, live music, giveaways and promotions at local businesses.

“Last year we held our first ever Small Business Saturday party and it was a great success,” said Michelle Whitesell, Tourism Director. “This year, we want to invite even more people to come down and celebrate these small, local businesses. We’ll bring the fun and you bring your Christmas list!”

Shoppers will check in at the Shop Small Headquarters near 8th & Broadway to register for prizes and pick up their Small Business Saturday swag bags. Chamber bucks will be placed randomly in the swag bags, and combined with giveaways every half hour, the groups will be giving away more than $500 in Chamber bucks to local shoppers.

Swag bags will be handed out beginning at 9:00 am and shoppers are encouraged to arrive early as the bags were dispersed quickly last year.

“Last year, we had about 300 shoppers in Downtown Marysville. All of the retailers said this was the best retail day they had the whole year. We want to be able to make that happen again this year, said Ashley Kracht, Marysville Main Street President. “It’s so important to remember there are gift items and Christmas décor that can be purchased right here in Marysville, so we can spend our money supporting the businesses who contribute so much all year long, not only to the local economy, but to all of our teams, fundraisers, and non-profits. Without our business community’s support, our quality of life here would be drastically different, and Shop Small Business Saturday is one day out of many to show our appreciation and remember to shop local. Plus, we make it a lot of fun!”

Local businesses can be represented in the Shop Small Guide given out to all of the day’s shoppers. Businesses are encouraged to email their Small Business Saturday promotion details to Whitesell by November 20th to be included in the guide.

“When you shop small, at independent, locally-owned businesses, 52% of what you spend stays in our community supporting our local organizations and services,” said Bob Huff, Chamber of Commerce Director.

Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in an effort to support local shops that make our communities strong.

According to the Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express, an average of two-thirds of every dollar ($0.67) spent at small businesses in the U.S. stays in the local community, and therefore consumers’ local impact during the important holiday shopping season is significant. Further, every dollar spent at small businesses creates an additional 50 cents in local business activity as a result of employee spending and businesses purchasing local goods and services.