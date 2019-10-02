Flu Shots Now Available At The Marshall County Health Department

Influenza vaccinations are now available at the Marshall County Health Department. Claims can be submitted to most major health insurance companies. Current health insurance card is needed. If you do not wish to submit a claim to your health insurance, cost is $40.00.
No appointment necessary.

Office hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 8-5 Wednesdays 8-6:30; Friday 8-12 NOON

MARSHALL COUNTY HEALTH DEPT.
WHEN WILL WE BE IN YOUR TOWN?

Outreach Flu Clinics 2019

Wednesday, October 2nd
Bremen (Mutual Insurance Co) 3:30 – 4:00

Thursday, October 17th
Blue Rapids (Mesa View) 9:00 – 9:30

Waterville (Community Center) 11:30 – 12:30

Monday, October 21st
Axtell (City Hall) 9:00 – 10:00

Summerfield (Fire Station) 10:45 – 12:00

Beattie (Fire Station) 1:00 – 1:30

Tuesday, October 23rd
Frankfort (City Hall) 9:00 – 10:00

Vermillion (Library) 10:30 – 11:15

Immunization forms may be downloaded at www.marshallcohealth.org

