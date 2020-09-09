47.8 F
Governor Laura Kelly Emphasizes Importance of Receiving a Flu Shot to Stay Healthy, Decrease Burden on Health Care System

By Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly

Kansas Vs. Coastal Carolina Game Preview

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks open their 131st season of football on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. CT when...
K-State’s Season Opener Moved to 11 a.m., on FOX

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State athletics officials received word late Tuesday night that the Wildcats' season opener this Saturday against Arkansas State will be...
KD 94 Replay: Hill City Football at Osborne – Sept. 4, 2020

The 2020 high school football season started on Friday, September 4. KD Country 94 was in Osborne for the Hill City game. Catch the...
KNDY Replay: Valley Heights Football at Marysville – Sept. 4, 2020

The 2020 high school football season started on Friday, September 4th as the Valley Heights Mustangs traveled to Marysville to face the Bulldogs at...
Sporting Suffers First Road Loss of Season In 2-1 Setback Against Houston Dynamo

(Sept. 5, 2020) -- Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City (5-3-2, 17 points) suffered their first road loss of the season on Saturday, falling...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today, after receiving her flu shot from a Walgreens representative, emphasized that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now more important than ever for all Kansans to get a flu shot.

“Increased flu-related visits to the hospital present challenges for our health care system every year – but will be particularly difficult to cope with while we are in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “I encourage all Kansans to receive a flu shot and protect the health and safety of our communities, while also decreasing the burden on our health care workers, freeing them up to treat patients who have contracted COVID-19.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu vaccination prevented an estimated 4.4 million influenza illnesses during the 2018-2019 flu season, and stopped 3,500 flu-related deaths.

Governor Kelly also expressed her appreciation for all frontline workers issuing flu shots this year.

“I want to thank all frontline workers all over Kansas who are distributing flu shots in their communities, like the Walgreens representatives who gave me my shot today,” Governor Kelly said. “We appreciate their dedication to keeping Kansans safe and healthy.”

“We want to thank Governor Kelly for getting her flu shot with Walgreens and helping us to encourage communities across Kansas to do the same,” said Tracie Bowman, Regional Healthcare Director at Walgreens. “Flu shots are more important than ever amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to help protect the health of our communities and reduce the burden on the healthcare system.”

For information on flu prevention and where to find a flu vaccination site near you, visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website at www.kdheks.gov/flu/.

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
KBI Conducting Homicide Investigation In Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Topeka...
Additional Arrest Made in Greenwood County Homicide

BUTLER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office have made an additional arrest connected to the murder of...
KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list guidance to include Aruba. Additionally, those countries which...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
