Two Are Arrested in Colorado After Twice Fleeing From Police

BACA COUNTY, Colo. – Two Ulysses, Kan. residents were arrested today in Baca County, Colo. after twice fleeing from police this week when authorities attempted to arrest them for outstanding warrants.

Nicholas D. Moody, 40, of Ulysses, had three warrants issued for his arrest. The warrants were out of Grant County for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of distribution of marijuana. Brandy K. Shoemaker, 38, of Ulysses, had a warrant out of Finney County for absconding from community corrections.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the two were observed leaving Liberal, Kan., traveling north on Highway 83 in a tan colored Toyota passenger car. Moody was driving and Shoemaker was a passenger in the vehicle. At approximately 9:45 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated by the Kansas Highway Patrol, and Moody and Shoemaker fled the scene. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Finney County Sheriff’s Office, the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, and the Liberal Police Department responded to help locate the vehicle. Despite a short pursuit, they were able to elude police.

On Friday, Sept. 27, information was received by the KBI that indicated that Moody and Shoemaker might be in Baca County, Colo. The KBI gained the valuable assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Baca County Sheriff’s Office to help locate the offenders.

Friday, at approximately 9 a.m. MDT, the FBI, the KBI, and the Baca County Sheriff’s Office located Moody and Shoemaker. The offenders again fled authorities, so the FBI, and the Baca County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a vehicle pursuit for approximately 15 miles until the two surrendered near a ravine northwest of Springfield, Colo.

The Baca County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI took Moody and Shoemaker into custody, and they were booked into the Baca County Jail. Extradition proceedings are expected. Nothing further will be released at this time.