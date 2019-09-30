Heartland Stampede Music Festival Lineup Announced

Luke Combs, Toby Keith, and Cody Johnson Lead the Star-Studded Lineup for the First Annual Kicker Heartland Stampede Music Festival

in Topeka, Kansas, June 25-27, 2020

Other Performers Confirmed Include Ashley McBryde, Clay Walker, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lonestar, Gabby Barrett, Meghan Patrick, Jacob Bryant,

Drew Parker, and Travis Marvin

Tickets are selling fast, purchase now at www.HeartlandStampede.com

Topeka, Kan., (September 30, 2019)—The First Annual Kicker Heartland Stampede Music Festival is bringing the stars to Topeka on June 25 – 27, 2020, with an exciting lineup of acts set to perform for the three-day event. The 2020 lineup, announced today (September 30), includes previously announced headliner Luke Combs, plus Toby Keith, and Cody Johnson. Other acts confirmed include Ashley McBryde, Clay Walker, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lonestar, Gabby Barrett, Meghan Patrick, Jacob Bryant, Drew Parker, Travis Marvin, and more to come!

The three-day festival is located at the Heartland Motorsports Park, one of the world’s finest multi-purpose entertainment destinations, and will feature multi-levels of camping experiences on the festival grounds, making it an unrivaled experience full of music, fun, and adventure.

Get your tickets to party alongside country music’s hottest acts this summer before tickets sell- out. For a limited time, three-day GA tickets are available for $99 and one-day GA tickets are at $79. For an upgraded experience, VIP and Super Fan passes are available. Visit www.HeartlandStampede.com to purchase now.

