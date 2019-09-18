Fort Riley Fall Apple Day Festival Set For Saturday

The Fall Apple Day Festival returns to Fort Riley from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 21. The festival, which is free and open to the public, is the largest annual event at Fort Riley and serves as the military installation’s open house.

Community members are invited to meet their Army through various attractions including Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard demonstrations, helicopter and tank displays, military working dog demonstrations, an ATV rodeo, kid-friendly activities and apple pie sales from the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley. A number of food and information booths will also be available.

History will abound at the festival with reenactors and military vehicles on display.

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of parking at Riley’s Community Center, 446 Seitz Ave., just off Huebner Road. A free shuttle bus will run to and from the festival grounds at Artillery Parade Field throughout the day. No pets or alcohol are allowed at the festival.

Road construction on Henry Drive, which provides access to Fort Riley from I-70, is reduced to one lane, so visitors may want to use the Trooper Drive access control point from Junction City or the Ogden Gate if coming from Manhattan. Those traveling without a DOD ID cardholder can obtain visitor passes at the visitor control center, exit 301 from I-70, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Visitor passes can be obtained in advance. Call 785-239-2982 for more information. Department of Defense ID cardholders 18 and older may vouch for up to seven people in a vehicle.

A full schedule and map of Fall Apple Day is available on Fort Riley’s website, https://home.army.mil/riley.