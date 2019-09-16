Gage County Board of Supervisors Meeting Minutes – 9/11/19

The Gage County Board of Supervisors met on September 11, 2019, at 8:46 a.m. with Terry Jurgens, John Hill, Matt Bauman, Erich Tiemann, Eddie Dorn, Dennis Byars and Gary Lytle present.

Notice of said meeting was posted at the County Clerk’s Office and published prior to the meeting in compliance with State Statutes.

Let the record show that all proceedings are electronically recorded.

Pledge of Allegiance recited.

Chairman Tiemann asked that a moment of silence be observed in remembrance of the individuals that lost their lives in the 9-11 tragedy.

Chairman Tiemann announced that a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted at the back of the Board of Supervisors Room.

Consent Agenda included the following items: 1. General Agenda; 2. Minutes from previous meeting and committee meetings; 3. claims audit in the amount of $504,431.92, which does not include claim #19090128 to Hard Rock Quarries, LLC in the amount of $9,138.72, to be voted on separately; 4. approve correspondence received and place on file; 5. Approve District Court Summary Fee Report & Register of Deeds Fee Report for the month of August, 2019; 6. Approve Utility Permit #1137- Steve Knoche will be trenching 6” wide x 5’ below bottom of the ditch under B Line road for 66’ to run a 110-volt electric line. Located in NW ¼ Sec. 13 & SW ¼ Sec. 12 T-2N, R-8E (Island Grove); 7. Approve Chairman signing the Cost Allocation Plan Certification Statement; 8. Approve specifications and call for bids on 2019-2020 snow removal for the courthouse, Sheriff/Jail, Veterans Office, Former Buss Stop location and parking lots. Bids to be opened October 9, 2019 at 9:15 a.m.

General Fund Description Amount Allowed

Courthouse Employees Salaries 140,307.08

Advanced Correctional Healthcare Jail on-site medical svcs. 6454.74

Applied Concepts, Inc. Equip. repair 365.00

Beatrice Board of Public Works Utilities 6967.27

Beatrice Concrete Ready Mixed Dog kennel floor 581.85

Beatrice Concrete Sand & Gravel Screenings for dog kennel 79.14

Beatrice Fire Protection, LLC Fire extinguisher inspections, 1 new 383.39

Blackburn Technologies Atty computer install 450.00

Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging Qrtrly funding 8715.00

Bragg Animal Control Impound 2 dogs 90.00

Tiona Bstandig Witness fees/mileage 124.40

Charm-Tex, Inc. Latex gloves for Jail 248.70

City of Wymore Qrtrly EMS svc. 10,000.00

Vickie Clause Witness fees/mileage 58.28

CMH Clinics Pre-employment physical 121.00

Culligan of Lincoln Water cooler 24.75

DAS St. Accntng. Cntrl Fin 6506 Svc fee for AFIS 184.72

Eakes Office Solutions Offc supplies 1272.96

Echo Group CAT6 computer cable for cameras 282.70

En Pointe Technologies Prob. subscription 855.75

Fletcher’s Decorating, Inc. Tile 246.25

Frye Frazey & Associates Inmate extra security 1852.50

General Surgery Associates, LLC Inmate medical 69.58

Greater NE Business Center Ext. Offc. veh. tire repair 129.46

Ideus Tree Service Remove 3 trees at Shf. 1700.00

Infinisource Benefit Services Monthly admin. fees 137.75

Jefferson Co. Dist. Court Cert. copy of transcript 3.25

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Svc. of subpoena 31.42

Jerry Shelton, Atty Atty fees 2205.00

Jurors Dist. Ct. jury trial 1864.60

Lammel Plumbing, Inc. Prob. Offc. restroom repair 56.31

Madison Co. Court Cert. copy of transcript 2.25

MailFinance Postage meter lease 2068.17

Mead Lumber Parts, supplies 114.13

Midwest Special Services Transport inmate 744.00

MIPS, Inc. Equip., labor, mileage 2094.19

NE Health & Human Svcs. Care of patients 186.00

Neopost Folding machine maint. agrmnt. 630.54

Norris Public Power Horvath Tower electricity 51.50

NSA/POAN Conf. registr. 90.00

O’Keefe Elevator Co. Elevator maint. 228.14

O’Reilly Automotive Supplies 7.99

Pam Oltman Witness fees/mileage 66.40

Paper Tiger Doc. shredding 35.00

Paw Prints K-9 boarding 630.00

Philippi Electric, Inc. Svc. call 182.86

Pickrell Rural Fire Qrtrly EMS svc. 1500.00

Pierce Co. Court Cert. copies 3.25

Quill – Ext. Offc. supplies 120.05

Quill – Prob. Offc. supplies 566.03

R & B Arms, LLC Ammo 5828.60

Radiology Associates, PC Inmate medical 56.90

Region V Systems EPC billing 2996.00

Kris Riekenberg Court reporting 180.00

Nathan Schwab Iron trtmt on trees 200.00

SE NE Communications Prob. phones 114.35

Secretary of State Cert. copies 40.00

Taylor Shaw Witness fees/mileage 124.40

Skyline Construction, Inc. Ins. deductible 1000.00

Spectrum Business Cable TV 169.05

Eugene Stanbrough Ammo 78.00

Staples Offc. supplies 60.18

Stephen Kraviec, PC LLO Child Support Enf. Atty 2283.86

Summit Food Svc. Jail meals 3322.32

T.O. Haas EM pickup repair 1667.78

Lee Timan Public Defender 5730.77

Twin Rivers Shf veh. repairs 320.01

U.S. Bank Purchase Cards Supplies, meals, etc. 983.68

Verizon Wireless Wireless phones 914.54

Village of Adams Qrtrly EMS svc. 4500.00

Vivial Phone directory listing 25.20

WalMart Supplies 142.52

Westlake Hardware Supplies 392.66

Windstream Wall mount kit 266.08

Zultys Prob. phones 406.09

Road Fund

Highway Department Employees Salaries 49,924.71

Beatrice Board of Public Works Utilities 539.02

Beatrice Concrete Sand & Gravel Rock, gravel, ice sand 46,739.07

Beatrice Ford Lincoln Parts 163.21

Beatrice Iron & Metal Tools, parts, supplies 1408.27

Cather & Sons Const. Asphalt 4686.00

City of Wymore Utilities 83.11

Constellation Utilities 25.43

Echo Group Light fixtures, bulbs 85.64

Filtercare of NE Cleaning filters 22.65

Hard Rock Quarries, LLC Rock 9138.72

Konica Minolta Copies 45.49

Mainelli Wagner & Associates Engineering consulting 13,239.34

Mead Lumber Lumber 77.74

Metal Culverts, Inc. Culverts 4275.92

NE-IA Industrial Fasteners Paint 58.68

Newman Signs Signs 769.46

Pickrell Lumber Nails 206.85

Rock On, Inc. Hauling 16,252.24

Rose Equipment Parts, labor 7893.55

Tractor Supply Co. Supplies 47.93

Westlake Hardware Blades, oil, weed eater, supplies 447.94

Wymore Oil Co. Propane 20.00

Visitor’s Promotion Fund

Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Lodging tax 8011.99

Visitor’s Improvement Fund

Village of Pickrell Grant for eagle at Veteran’s Memorial Park 1000.00

Insurance Fund

Eric Chab Ins. reimb. 183.20

Gage County Health Insurance Employee health ins. claims paid 53,982.44

General Fund

Ameritas County share of Employees Retirement 9,700.66

Security First Bank Co. share of Empl. Soc. Sec. & Medicare 10,042.72

Gage County Clerk – Health Plan Co. share of Empl. health insurance 28,547.20

Road Fund

Ameritas County share of Employees Retirement 3,369.94

Security First Bank Co. share of Empl. Soc. Sec. & Medicare 3,646.74

Gage County Clerk – Health Plan Co. share of Empl. health insurance 11,620.05

Insurance Fund

Ameritas County share of Employees Retirement 12.37

Security First Bank Co. share of Empl. Soc. Sec. & Medicare 14.02

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Dorn to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Jurgens, seconded by Bauman to approve claim #19090128 to Hard Rock Quarries, LLC in the amount of $9,138.72, bringing total of claims approved through September 11, 2019 to $513,570.64. Motion carried 6-0-1 with Tiemann abstaining due to conflict of interest.

No public present for comments or request for future agenda items.

Committee reports were given by Dave Jones on Bldg. & Grounds/Winter Lights, Jurgens on Finance/Insurance, Sheriff Gustafson on Law Enforcement/Emergency Management, and Jurgens on Road & Bridge. Items discussed were courthouse repairs, Shf. Dept. repairs and concrete on sidewalks.

Tim McDermott of NIRMA gave the board an update, pointing out that Gage County has been with NIRMA for 22 years and received $172,000 in dividends to date and $16,000 in Assist Grants.

Motion made by Jurgens, seconded by Hill to approve adopting Resolution #19-31 Certifying Proper Completion of Project for structure numbers C003427230 & C003414315. Motion carried 7-0.

Tom Bliss, SENDD Executive Director, appeared before the board to introduce staff members Liz Cody and Denni Mitchell, Community Development Specialists.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Bauman to approve recommendation for a Special Designated Liquor License to The Brass Rail for an event to be held on September 21, 2019 at 4 Generations Barn. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Bauman to open public hearing at 9:30 a.m. to hear support and/or opposition for the appointment of Ben Kidder, Robert J. Moran and Tammy Zarybnicky for a 6-year term on the Board of Trustees of Hospital Authority No. 1, with the term commencing October 1, 2019 and terminating September 30, 2025. Motion carried 7-0.

No public present.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Bauman to close public hearing at 9:31 a.m. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Bauman to approve the appointment of Ben Kidder, Robert J. Moran and Tammy Zarybnicky for a 6-year term on the Board of Trustees of Hospital Authority No. 1, with the term commencing October 1, 2019 and terminating September 30, 2025. Motion carried 7-0.

Discussion on a Resolution to impose a sales and use tax of one-half of one percent on all transactions in the county that are subject to the state sales and use tax. Greg Lauby of Wymore spoke during the discussion.

Motion made by Jurgens, seconded by Bauman to approve adopting Resolution #19-32 to impose a sales and use tax of one-half of one percent on all transactions in the county that are subject to the state sales and use tax, which tax shall cease after the qualified judgment has been paid in full or seven years, whichever is earlier. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Bauman to move into closed session at 9:48 a.m. for Security issues. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Bauman to move out of closed session at 10:12 a.m. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Dorn to adjourn the Board of Supervisors meeting at 10:12 a.m. Motion carried 6-1 with Bauman voting nay.

Chairman declared Board of Supervisors meeting adjourned at 10:12 a.m. until September 25, 2019.

