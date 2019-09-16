Annual Loss Of A Child Memorial Service Will Be September 22

MARYSVILLE – The 9th Annual Loss of a Child Memory Service will be on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Marysville. The service will celebrate the lives and memories of children who have died, and is hosted by the Loss of a Child Grief Support Group and Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH).

The program for this year’s Memory Service will include a showing of the inspirational documentary, “Flame On”. Filmed just months after the extreme loss of a loved one, “Flame On” asks the tough questions like, how would you react when tragedy strikes? Would your faith in an all-loving God waver? Would you turn your back on the Lord? The documentary follows the Jasper family through the heart-wrenching and faith-stretching question of “Why does God allow bad things to happen to good people?” Watch and marvel at how a family deals with the emotions of shock, loss and grief from a Biblical perspective.

Pastor Miller of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church will give an opening prayer, followed by a welcome from Todd Carter. “I Can Only Imagine” will be sung by Mary Schroller, accompanied by Janet Fritschi on piano. A candle-lighting ceremony will follow the film, and families also have the opportunity to display memorabilia of their loved one. Poems will be read by Colleen Holle and Rosalie Olmsted. A balloon lift will conclude the service.

The Loss of a Child grief support group is sponsored by Community Memorial Healthcare and meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the hospital’s South Plaza conference room. A second bereavement group is open to all and facilitated by Meadowlark Hospice, which meets the fourth Thursday of each month at CMH’s South Plaza at 4 p.m.

For more information about the service or the Loss of a Child grief support group, please contact Cheryl Stohs at 785-562-6180.