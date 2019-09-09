Kramer Oil Company to Purchase Harrington Oil in Frankfort

MARYSVILLE, KAN: Kramer Oil Company is pleased to announce the purchase of Harrington Oil Company of Frankfort, Kansas. The acquisition, which will be finalized on September 18, 2019, includes Harrington’s bulk fuel business, as well as The Harrington Corner Stop, the convenience store near the intersection of Highway 99 and Highway 9 in Frankfort. Both businesses will operate under the Kramer Oil Company name going forward.

“Harrington Oil is a strong, local company with a reputation for doing business the right way,” said Chad Kramer, President of Kramer Oil. “We have similar core values of honesty, integrity and faithfulness, so it was a natural connection that brought us together.”

Harrington Oil has been serving clients in the Marshall, Nemaha and Pottawatomie County area since their founding in 1976. They have been family-owned and operated by Phil and Wilma Harrington, and most recently with their two sons.

“Our goal is to continue the commitment Harrington Oil has pledged to its customers the past 43 years,” said Kramer. For Kramer Oil’s existing customers, this will allow us to serve you better with an additional truck and driver, along with a third CJ Express location in Frankfort.”

The Corner Stop will close on Tuesday, September 17th at 7:00 pm. If all goes as planned, fuel will be available around noon on Wednesday. The store will remain closed Wednesday as staff work to inventory and prepare the store for the change in ownership, and will reopen Thursday, September 19th, at 8:00 am as CJ Express #3.

All of Harrington’s customers will receive a letter in the coming week regarding the change. In the meantime, customers can contact Kramer Oil’s office in Marysville with any questions.

“We wish to thank our many customers for their past support. It has been a pleasure to do business in Frankfort,” said Phil Harrington. “We are happy to sell to a reputable and knowledgeable company who will strive to do their best to serve our customers.”

Kramer Oil is currently one of the largest fuel providers in rural North Central and Northeast Kansas. They specialize in bulk fuel sales to farmers, businesses and government entities. They offer a full-range of products including diesel, gasoline, oil and additives, as well as fuel sampling services, and most recently added propane to their services in Marshall, Washington and Nemaha Counties. Kramer Oil also owns and operates the CJ Express East and West convenience stores, as well as cardlock facilities in 10 area communities.

For more information, visit www.krameroil.com or call (785) 562-2466.