Downs City Council Meeting Minutes – 8/5/19

Regular meeting of the mayor and council was held August 5, 2019, 5:30 p.m. at city hall. Mayor John Bisnette presided. Council members present: Jane VanDonge, Devin Renken, Evan Joy, Charlie Stevens, and Tonya Kuhn. Others present: Kent Sullivan, Bruce Berkley, Vickie Oviatt, Ron Duran, Bill Cushing, LaRhea Cole, and Marcus Betzold.

Mayor Bisnette called the meeting to order and led in the flag salute.

Devin moved, seconded by Jane, to approve the regular meeting minutes of July 15, 2019. Carried. Evan abstained.

Deputy Marcus Betzold reported 3 criminal cases and 1 incident during the month of July. Kent reported on the stolen street sign from Blunt.

Bruce reported that the final report on the memorial hall grant was submitted.

Bruce reported that regarding Railroad Avenue extension, he contacted the railroad and is waiting to hear back.

Ron Duran had no report.

Kent reported on various projects, new bucket truck, fire hydrants tested, insurance claim on garage doors, lift station, water tower inspection, and netting for the pool. He also discussed the lease on the skid steer, crop planted at the tree dump, and will be burning at the tree dump.

At 6:00 p.m., Mayor Bisnette called the budget hearing to order and asked for any public comment. There were no objections to the proposed budget, oral or written. Mayor Bisnette declared the public hearing closed.

Tonya moved, seconded by Evan, to adopt the 2020 budget, as published. Carried.

Ces Reinert was present to update the council on the projects completed by the city intern, Makinlie Hennes. She completed projects for the Chamber, Rotary, Grant Committee, Booster Club, TK Electric, Downs Housing Authority, Osborne County Foundation, and others.

Council reviewed a building permit application submitted by The Scoular Company for a grain dryer. Council had questions regarding the amount of grain dust and noise emitted. Council had concerns for the health of the community. Action was tabled for further information. Mayor Bisnette requested that Charlie prepare a letter to The Scoular Company requesting documentation.

Tonya moved, seconded by Evan, to allow the mayor to sign the KDOT Agreement, Project No. 181-71 KA-5153-01. Carried.

Evan moved, seconded by Devin, to allow the mayor to sign the Request #1 for CDBG funds, Project No. 19-PF-014. Carried.

Devin moved to waive the memorial hall fees for the Downs Arts Council Children’s Theater. Jane seconded. Carried.

Mayor Bisnette reported that David Reling has requested to be released from the contract for water and wastewater operator. Kent Sullivan has received information from KDHE that upon Dave’s release, KDHE will issue Kent a water and wastewater operator-in-training certificate. Tonya moved, seconded by Evan, to release David Reling as contract water and wastewater operator effective August 9, 2019, and send a letter to the clerk of Cawker City with the information and expressing thanks for their help. Carried.

Following review of options, Devin moved to pass Ordinance #996 with the 30%. Charlie seconded the motion. Carried unanimously.

The mosquito control applicator from Van Diest Supply Company discussed at the previous meeting, has a one-year warranty. Devin would like to check with additional sales reps. Tonya recommended to table action until next year. Tonya also suggested waiting until next year on pool netting.

Charlie reported on concerns about how fast money is being spent. He asked Kent to compile a list, prioritizing the equipment needing replaced.

Evan discussed the conditions placed upon a special use permit that was issued.

Vouchers and payrolls were reviewed and signed. Devin moved, seconded by Tonya, to approve vouchers and payrolls as presented. Carried.

At 7:08 p.m., Tonya moved to recess into executive session for 15 minutes with the mayor, council, and city superintendent present to discuss non-elected personnel, personnel. Jane seconded. Carried.

At 7:23 p.m., regular session resumed.

Tonya moved, seconded by Evan, to adjourn the meeting. Carried. Meeting adjourned.