KD Country 94 Summer Giveaway Finalists Announced

Join KD Country 94 at Dairy Queen in Beloit on Saturday, August 10th 3:00-5:00 p.m. for our Summer Giveaway Finale remote. We’ll have $1 ice cream cones and will be giving away other prizes to those in attendance.

We will also be drawing for our Summer Giveaway prizes! Below are the finalists for both the adult prize package, and the kids prize package.

ADULT PRIZE FINALISTS

Name Hometown Sharra Odle Beloit Keith Kresin Glen Elder Rachel Engel Jewell Denise Long Downs Darien Bellows Glen Elder Lesa Peroutek Esbon Louis McCoy Sylvan Grove Kathy Tucker Downs Maxine Winkel Cawker City Jeff Hollerich Tipton

KIDS GREEN MACHINE FINALISTS