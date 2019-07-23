Fort Riley To Hold Emergency Preparedness Exercise

A full-scale exercise is scheduled for July 24 at Fort Riley. During the day, residents, employees and community members should be aware there may be an increase in emergency response vehicle activity and “Giant Voice” loudspeaker announcements.

Additionally, certain roads on the installation may be temporarily closed and traffic could be rerouted due to exercise activity. Drivers are asked to be patient and allow extra time when traveling on post.

The exercise is a way to test and improve installation emergency preparedness. The annual exercise involves Fort Riley assets and community partners and helps test, synchronize and evaluate emergency response processes and procedures.