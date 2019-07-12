Sabetha Man Killed In Head-On Collision In Doniphan County

A head-on collision has taken the life of a Sabetha man, as his truck crashed into a tractor-trailer on Thursday evening in Doniphan County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Isaiah Creek was westbound on U.S. Highway 36 near Half Mound Road, when a tractor-trailer stuck Creeks car, fatally injuring the man. The accident occurred approximately 9:50 p.m.

The report states that authorities were unable to confirm if Creek was wearing a seatbelt at the time. The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries at the scene.