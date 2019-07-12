Hydrant Replacement To Shut Water Off Monday In Parts Of Marysville

The Marysville Water Department is advising the public that water will be shut off to certain areas to install new valves and hydrant at 12th and Ann streets.

The area affected will be North 12th Street between North Street and Ann Street, North 13th Street between North Street and Ann Street, North 14th Street between North Street and Ann Street, Ann Street from North 10th Street to North 14th Street, Otoe Street from North 10th street to North 14th Street. The water will be shut off for most of the day.

Please make arrangements for drinking water purposes. If you have any questions please call Marysville City Hall at 785-562-5331.