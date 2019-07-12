Hydrant Replacement To Shut Water Off Monday In Parts Of Marysville

By
Derek Nester
-

The Marysville Water Department is advising the public that water will be shut off to certain areas to install new valves and hydrant at 12th and Ann streets.

The area affected will be North 12th Street between North Street and Ann Street, North 13th Street between North Street and Ann Street, North 14th Street between North Street and Ann Street, Ann Street from North 10th Street to North 14th Street, Otoe Street from North 10th street to North 14th Street. The water will be shut off for most of the day.

Please make arrangements for drinking water purposes. If you have any questions please call Marysville City Hall at 785-562-5331.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

