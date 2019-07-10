1st Infantry Division Band Hosts Free Summerfest Concert

FORT RILEY, Kansas – The 1st Infantry Division Band will put its rock band front and center for a free concert on July 11, at Cavalry Parade Field, with activities beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m.

Fort Riley’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will be on hand with games and other activities for kids and families. Parking will be available on the south side of Cavalry Parade Field, off Custer Avenue.

The event is free and open to the public. Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a DOD ID card will need to stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a pass. DOD ID cardholders are considered a Trusted Traveler and may vouch for up to seven other people in their vehicle. Anyone 16 years old and older will need a photo ID. You can learn more about accessing Fort Riley by visiting https://home.army.mil/riley/ or by calling (785) 239-2982.