Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Commission Meeting July 25

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The 55th annual meeting of the Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Commission will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 205 SW Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Optional tours of regional interest will be available on Wednesday, July 24. Anyone interested in water-related activities within the Arkansas River Basin in Kansas and Oklahoma is encouraged to attend.

Kansas and Oklahoma entered the Arkansas River Compact in 1965. The purpose of the compact is to promote interstate comity, to equitably divide and promote the orderly development of the waters of the Lower Arkansas River Basin, to provide an agency for administering the waters of the basin, and to encourage an active pollution abatement program in each state.

The Commission is composed of three commissioners appointed by the governor of Kansas, three commissioners appointed by the governor of Oklahoma, and two commissioners appointed by the President of the United States.

Questions about the meeting, lodging options, and optional tours can be addressed to Chris Beightel, program manager for water management services at Kansas Department of Agriculture–Division of Water Resources, at 785-564-6659 or Chris.Beightel@ks.gov. Additional information about the Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact and the annual meeting can be found on the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/KOARC.

