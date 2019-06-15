Fourth of July Celebration in Marysville includes Music, Games, Food, and Fireworks

“An All-American 4th of July” celebration is planned for the Independence Day holiday. The family-friendly event will take place at the Landoll hangar, Marysville Municipal Airport. Admission is by freewill donation.

The event is sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative and Landoll Corporation.

Family games and craft stations will start at 4:30 p.m. Outdoor lawn games like cornhole, ladder golf, spikeball, and four square will be available for people to play.

“Everyone will be able to play some old-fashioned games and some new favorites,” said Sally Oliver, one of the organizers for the event. “We want to provide a variety of games that young and old alike are able to play. Having fun together outdoors is a great way to kick off the celebration.”

There will be crafts for children to make, too; the crafts will have a patriotic theme.

“We’ll have a lot of pipe cleaners, beads, paint, and felt to create some fun crafts perfect for the holiday,” said Liberty Price-Obley, a board member for the arts cooperative. “I think I’m having as much fun researching the different crafts as the kids will have making them.”

A pie baking contest will start at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the best pies. Those interested must have their pies to the hangar by 6 p.m. Once the pies are judged, individual slices of pie will be sold for $1.

The Landoll Corporation is providing a free meal; serving starts at 6 p.m. The main course includes hot dogs are brats.

At 7:15 p.m. the colors will be presented aerially by the Kansas State University Parachute Club during a jump. After the flags are displayed, there will be a salute to veterans and service men and women followed by a tribute to first responders.

The musical group Four By Four will perform at 7:30 p.m. Their concert celebrates the legendary music of the Beach Boys, the Beatles, the Bee Gees, and Motown. The singers perform classic pop songs in fully staged and choreographed production numbers.

Informative and humorous banter ties all of the music together for a performance of feel-good, family-friendly, raise-the-roof entertainment.

The evening culminates with a fireworks display designed by Sterling Clark, Marysville.

“It wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without fireworks,” said Price-Obley. “I’m glad we’re able to provide an event at a really unique location that includes a fireworks show. We hope everyone will celebrate with us.”

Plenty of parking is available at the Landoll Corporation off of North Street and 20th Street. Shuttles will be available to bring people to and from the parking lot and event. Handicapped parking is available close to the event location.

A cash bar will be available, and Ma and Pa’s Kettle Corn will be a vendor at the event.

More information is available at the arts cooperative’s website, marshallcountyarts.org.