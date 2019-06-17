New Family Physician Joins Community Memorial Healthcare

MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH), Marysville, is pleased to announce that Dr. Jacob Nagely will be joining the medical staff as a new family physician starting in August 2019.

Dr. Nagely attended Kansas State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Biological Systems Engineering in May 2012. He then attended the University of Kansas Medical School where he received his medical degree in May 2016. Dr. Nagely will complete his three-year residency at Smoky Hill Family Medicine, Salina, this June, with a final rotation here at CMH under Dr. Randall Brown.

Nagely is the son of Mark and Jennifer Nagely, Sabetha, and grandson of Dr. Arnold & Judy Nagely, Marysville, and Bob & Barb Baker, Marysville. He and his wife, Allison (Bruna) Nagely have two children, Jase, 2, and Quinn, 11 months. They will live in Hanover.

“I am looking forward to the full-spectrum of family practice medicine, and working with the good people at CMH,” said Dr. Nagely. “I really enjoyed my time on my family medicine rotation with Dr. Ryan in 2014, which helped solidify my desire to come back. We’re looking forward to being back in the area, close to friends and family,” he said.