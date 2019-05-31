Kicker Country Stampede Announces Move to Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas

Location Change Due to Severe Flooding in the Area

By
Derek Nester
-

Manhattan, Kan., Due to severe flooding and uncertainty of the safety of event grounds, Country Stampede officials have announced an alternative location for the 2019 music festival, set for June 20-22, to be held at the Heartland Motorsports Park located at 7530 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, Kansas.

“Safety is our main concern. The severe weather prompted us to partner with the good folks over at Heartland Motorsports in Topeka, just 45 minutes away to insure all of our concert goers will be out of harms way. We are maintaining the integrity of what we currently have in place to our new location,” says Wayne Rouse, president of Country Stampede.

​For any other questions, email stampede@kansas.net or call 800.795.8091.

Previous articleCANCELLED: Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Missing Wakeeney Man
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR