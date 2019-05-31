Kicker Country Stampede Announces Move to Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas

Manhattan, Kan., Due to severe flooding and uncertainty of the safety of event grounds, Country Stampede officials have announced an alternative location for the 2019 music festival, set for June 20-22, to be held at the Heartland Motorsports Park located at 7530 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, Kansas.

“Safety is our main concern. The severe weather prompted us to partner with the good folks over at Heartland Motorsports in Topeka, just 45 minutes away to insure all of our concert goers will be out of harms way. We are maintaining the integrity of what we currently have in place to our new location,” says Wayne Rouse, president of Country Stampede.

​For any other questions, email stampede@kansas.net or call 800.795.8091.